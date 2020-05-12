Premier reveals revised COVID-19 restrictions for Victorians

Visiting family and friends will be part of new “safe, cautious and appropriate” COVID-19 restrictions implemented at midnight tonight.

Public gatherings will be restricted to 10 people and many outdoor activities also can resume including golf, walking groups, fishing and hiking.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the first stage of easing Stay at Home restrictions was centred around being cautious.

He urged the community to use common sense in this “first small step” in coming out of stage three restrictions.

From midnight tonight, Mr Andrews said there was now a fifth reason to leave home: visiting friends and family. The new look restrictions include:

Outdoor gatherings – Public gatherings of up to 10 people.

Indoor gatherings – Up to five visitors to your home. This includes outside and inside the premises – the total number of guests is five whether they are inside or outside.

Workplaces – Work from home unless it is not possible.

Weddings – 10 guests in addition to the couple and celebrant.

Funerals - 20 people indoors or 30 people outdoors.

Religious gatherings – private worship or small religious ceremonies up to 10 people plus people required to conduct the ceremony.

Auctions – 10 people plus minim number of people required to facilitate auction.

National and state parks – open for recreational activity but no camping

Community facilities – up to 10 people allowed for an essential support service or group.

Boot camps – up to 10 people outdoors plus the instructor.

Public parks, playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks – remain closed.

Sports clubs can resume training if they can meet the strict maximum of 10 people in outdoor areas and all equipment is appropriately sanitised after use.