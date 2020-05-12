Plant thefts leave gardeners disappointed

Plant thefts have disappointed the gardeners responsible for beautifying Hemp Lane in Drouin.

Barbara Couacaud, with assistance from others, decided to remove rubbish and thistles along the lane and replace it with about 50 metres of garden for the local community to enjoy.

After two or three years and a lot of effort to get the garden established, the thefts of entire plants and even a garden chair have been a disappointment.

Barbara’s husband Frank urged those responsible to stop the thefts.

“We’re quite happy for people to pick flowers and take them home, but when they take them out of the ground…’

Frank said a maple tree was recently pinched along with other plants. Some time back a garden seat was stolen only to be replaced by an anonymous source. The new seat is now bolted down.

“A lot of people do appreciate it,” he said. “(They say) how lovely it is to drive down a lane with all the flowers there.”

Frank said his wife loves doing the gardening and it certainly improves what was previously “just a dirt track”.