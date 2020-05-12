Local engineer helping to play a major role in fight against coronavirus

A Darnum-based engineer has been co-opted to play a major role in Australia’s fight against the coronavirus.

Forty-four-year-old specialist engineer Jason Vandyk was tapped on the shoulder in March after the Chief Medical Officer highlighted the urgent need for more local production of face masks for health industry workers.

The Department of Industry, Innovation and Science that was charged with the task recruited Mr Vandyk to advise on fabrication of the mask manufacturing machines.

He had built and maintained those types of machines as a young fitter and turner and was one of the last to have done so.

First stop for Mr Vandyk was Shepparton’s Med Con company that is the only manufacturer of level three masks in Australia.

Since then he has been clocking up the kilometres between his home at Darnum and not only Shepparton but also Echuca and the Army base at Bandiana in the Albury-Wodonga area.

Mr Vandyk was a key contributor along with the Australian Defence personnel in the development of new design drawings for the machines.

At the Echuca factory of Foodmach it has been “24/7” designing and bringing into production extra machines for Med Con to boost Australia’s face mask production by 2500 per cent.

Mr Vandyk said the Med Con factory at Shepparton was quickly modified to provide space for the extra capacity needed and the first of seven new machines being developed at Foodmach was commissioned last week.