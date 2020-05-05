Warragul Police honour officers killed in Melbourne

Warragul Police members have stood united in commemoration of the four police officers tragically killed in Melbourne last month. At the conclusion of each of their funerals, police members across the state stood to honour leading senior constable Lynette Taylor, constable Glen Humphris, senior constable Kevin King and constable Josh Prestney. On Friday, Warragul officers, led by senior sergeant Peter Shallard (left) and superintendent Mick West (right) stood in the rain following two of the four funerals.

