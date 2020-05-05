Puppy Pippa is well after three day ordeal

When Jess McKenzie and her partner Mick Kennedy couldn’t find their daughter’s therapy dog Pippa, they thought she may have been hiding inside their house in Sinclair St, Drouin, but as the hours went by, it was clear Pippa was nowhere to be seen.

As the weekend wore on, the couple decided to turn to Facebook in order to see if anyone in the area had seen Pippa. Come Sunday night, Pippa was still missing, until Jess’s son heard a faint bark and alerted the family.

Mick said that Pippa hadn’t made any noise until late Sunday night, which then saw their family embark on a two-hour search of the home and backyard before realising she was stuck inside a well under the house.

“We realised she was under the house, so my partner Mick went under and found out she had actually fallen down a well that we didn’t know existed,” she said.

“As soon as I heard her bark though, we all definitely felt some relief that she was still with us,” she added.

While Mick and Jess knew where Pippa was, the process of getting her out proved to be a tough one. Mick went under the house again to try and find a way in, but the well, which was around 5 metres deep, was unable to be accessed due to the small space between the earth and the timber flooring.

After trying several different methods, including a crayfish net and some rope, Mick realised it may be a task for someone with some specific training, so Jess decided to ring the local CFA and SES, who came to scope out the situation.

When the CFA and SES arrived, they realised that the space was still too small to access and a specialised group from the organisations would need to attend. Crews from Pakenham and Dandenong were called in on Monday morning and after much deliberation, realised the only way out for Pippa, would be up.