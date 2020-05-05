New Bunnings opens in Warragul, Kmart to follow

A retail and employment boost has arrived in Warragul when Bunnings Warehouse opened on Friday and the long-awaited Kmart store set to open next week.

More than 300 jobs will come on-line when the two major stores and six smaller tenants open in the new retail hub.

The $25 million development by H. Troon Pty Ltd features two major anchor tenants with Bunnings and Kmart.

Troon Group development director Tom McInerney confirmed four of the six other tenants included the Reject Shop, Petstock, Repco and My Car (Kmart tyre and auto).

Mr McInerney said Newmark Capital was managing the asset and had sought expressions of interest for the remaining two vacant premises.

He said there had been strong interest until about one month ago but the coronavirus pandemic had caused interest to drop-off.

When plans were presented to Baw Baw Shire in 2018, Mr McInerney said cost of development was about $25 million and indicated the cost of fit out for all premises would be another $30 million.

More than 150 people have been employed during the 11-month construction phase.

Mr McInerney said they had originally hoped Bunnings would open earlier but there had been delays for roadworks on Queen St.

“All that we have had has been positive feedback. Everyone was keen to see Kmart come to town and for a bigger Bunnings store.

“But the most positive thing was creating 310 equivalent full-time jobs, and that’s on top of the construction phase.

“To create those jobs given where everyone is at at the moment, has been an even bigger tick,” he said.

Kmart Warragul store manager Jodie Sands confirmed the store would open next Thursday, May 14.

Ms Sands said the store had employed over 170 team members from the local community who began onsite from mid-April.