Highest April rainfall in 40 years for Warragul

Warragul has recorded its highest April rainfall total in more than 40 years for its wettest start to the year since 1946.

The result comes as the district gained an early taste of winter with cold and wet weather hitting on Friday and Saturday.

As many huddled in front of heaters, it would have come as no surprise that Mt Baw Baw had 10cm of snow cover on Friday as temperatures dropped to -3 degrees. Unfortunately for all the snow enthusiasts, entry to the mountain is prohibited and the resort closed until at least May 11.

The wet weather also saw the Bureau of Meteorology issue a flood warning on Friday for the Bunyip River. Minor flooding was expected to impact the low-lying areas adjacent river catchment.

The Bunyip River was 1.66 metres at Tonimbuk and 1.78 metres at Longwarry North on Friday. The Tarago River had reached 0.98 metres at Neerim South and 0.60 metres at Drouin West.

Warragul recorded 159.2mm of rainfall across 17 days in April, well above the 79.3mm average and the highest total since 164mm in 1974.

Interspersed with sunny days, Warragul had three days of heavy rain - recording over 20mm. They were 26mm on April 4, 23.8 on April 26 and 23.6mm on April 30.

The month started with 71.6mm over the first seven days and concluded with 58.8mm over the last five days.

April’s rainfall was three times higher than the total of last year. In 2019, rain fell on nine days for an April total of 47.6mm.

Last month was also colder than temperatures seen in April last year. In 2019, the highest daily temperature for the month was 30.3 degrees with an average of 21.1 degrees. This year saw a daily high temperature of 24.6 degrees and an average of 18.3 degrees.

The heavy rain in April brings the 2020 total up to 440.8mm, well above the 253.9mm long-term average for January to April and last year’s 139.8mm for the first four months.

In fact, it is the wettest start to a year since 1946 when 568mm was recorded from January to April.

Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology outlook predicts average rainfall for May before a wetter than average June.