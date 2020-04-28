Support package designed to rescue groups struggling due to coronavirus pandemic

A support package designed to rescue residents, businesses, sporting clubs and community groups during current financial difficulties has been launched by Baw Baw Shire.

Council last week signed off on a $440,000 package of support measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The package includes rate relief and support to vulnerable residents, as well as measures to assist local businesses, sports clubs and community groups.

Council will provide $100,000 for a business grant program and waive or refund some fees for eligible businesses.

Two funding streams will be available to businesses to seek grants up to $5000 for investing in online and e-commerce activities, and up to $2000 for training and professional development.

Council’s economic development unit also will work with local businesses, groups and media outlets for ongoing business promotion.

The support package will be delivered with a staged approach to ensure it continues to meet community needs.

Financially, most of the impact on council’s budget will be in the current financial year, with the expected cost to council being $360,500.

The support measures and costs to council include:

Extension of rates payments - $40,000;

Waive all winter and annual fees for community sporting clubs, including utilities - $116,000;

Waive the annual fees and covering utilities for other community clubs who normally pay annual fees - $11,000;

50 per cent refund or waiver of eligible permits under the shire’s community local laws for six months, such as roadside training and outdoor dining permits - $13,500;

50 per cent refund or waiver of permits for food businesses, Streatrader, accommodation and hair, skin and beauty premises for eligible business for six months - $150,000;

Waive all charges for written planning advice fees for eligible small to medium businesses for six months - $8000;

Business grant program - $100,000; and,

A virtual farmers market - $8000.