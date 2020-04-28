New respiratory clinic opens in Warragul to test for coronavirus

Yesterday, Central Clinic Warragul in conjunction with Gippsland Primary Health opened a new respiratory clinic, allowing community members to be tested for the coronavirus free of charge at the Warragul Specialist Centre on Sutton Street.

Gippsland Primary Health Network (PHN) has been working closely with general practices across the region to establish the clinics at the six sites, with Wonthaggi, Morwell, Sale, Bairnsdale and Foster clinics following after Warragul.

Gippsland PHN Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Proposch, said the intent of the assessment clinics was to provide assessment and care of patients presenting with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms with referral to another health facility or home isolation if required.

“Respiratory clinics will reduce the risk of further transmission of COVID-19, help to optimise the use of available stocks of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and help reduce the pressure on hospital emergency departments,” Ms Proposch said.

General Manager of Central Clinic, Mario Gupta, said he felt privileged to be the first to open one of the new clinics in Warragul.

“We are privileged to be the first respiratory clinic in Gippsland, we are privileged to be the only in Baw Baw, but where we sit geographically, demographically, economically, we are going to be overlapping with Latrobe, Cardinia and other shires. Patients will have the opportunity to come here, we aren’t restricting patients to post codes,” he said.

Mr Gupta said that in Warragul, there are an average of 60 patients a day being tested. However, now that the new respiratory clinic is open, testing will cease at the hospital and other clinics, making the site the only testing facility in the region.

“We’re expecting quite an influx since we are the number one in the area now, this is the hub now, with obviously the hospital and clinics shutting down their swab testing areas,” he said.

Upon being tested for coronavirus, patients must self-isolate for three days while they await their results.