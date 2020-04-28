Family pleads for information surrounding missing pair Russell Hill and Carol Clay

The family of missing Drouin man Russell Hill are pleading for anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.

The 74-year-old grandfather left for a camping trip near Wonnangatta River on March 19 and has been missing for a month.

He is with long time friend Carol Clay, 73, of Pakenham.

As detectives from the Missing Persons Squad and Wellington Crime Investigation Unit last week appealed for community information, Mr Hill’s family said they were devastated.

“Russell is our brother, husband, dad and pa and Carol has been a friend of the family for a long time.

“It is devastating for our family that we don’t know what has happened to them both,” Mr Hill’s family said.

Ms Clay’s family said they were shocked and worried about the pair’s disappearance.

“This is a very difficult time for our family. We are living with uncertainty, loss and the continual stress of not knowing where they are and what has happened.”

Mr Hill last made contact on March 20 via radio and detectives confirmed he was at Wonnangatta Station when he made the call.

Police believe the pair travelled through Heyfield and Licola, then into the valley. It appears they were travelling together in Mr Hill’s vehicle, a white Toyota Landcruiser.

Missing Persons Squad detective inspector Andrew Stamper urged anyone who may have seen the pair or the vehicle to come forward.

“This was really the last weekend in Victoria where people could freely travel about, so there were potentially a number of people in the area who could have seen Russell and Carol,” he said.

“If there were any hunters, campers or motorcyclists who were in the area around this time then we’d like to speak to you and I can assure people, we are only focused on this investigation. Please do not feel worried that police are looking to catch anyone out with regards to non-essential travel.

“We’re also keen to know if they stopped anywhere on the journey up and if anyone has CCTV footage. Any piece of information or footage could prove crucial at this point.