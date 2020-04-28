Anzac Day dawn service with a difference in 2020

A solitary piper playing Amazing Grace and three silhouettes at the Warragul Cenotaph were all that could be seen in the pre-dawn on Saturday.

The setting was in stark contrast to usual Anzac Day dawn services which would see hundreds of people standing shoulder to shoulder and waiting to lay single poppies at the base of the cenotaph to acknowledge those who have paid the supreme sacrifice in all wars.

An unseen enemy ensured that was not be the case this year preventing veterans from gathering at both dawn and later morning services and also denying the general public the opportunity to pay respect.

Under a still starry sky piper Richard Harris heralded the start of a simple acknowledgement of the significance of the day. Warragul RSL president Bill Westhead, vice president Ben Vahland and bugler Nathanial Jackson stood socially distant at the edge of the cenotaph.

A handful of people gathered some distance away and heard Mr Westhead recite the Ode to the Fallen followed by Nathaniel, a member of Warragul Municipal Band, play the Last Post followed by a minute’s silence.

He concluded the brief ceremony with the Reveille.

While Mr Westhead read a section of Robert Laurence Binyan’s poem For the Fallen, which is become known as The Ode, it was the final words that went unsaid that best described the sombre occasion – “As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness. To the end, to the end they remain.”

Mr Westhead said the RSL members were disappointed there were no dawn or morning services, but understood the circumstances relating to COVID-19.

He said the subbranch would ensure commemorations would return next year.

This year’s commemorations turned to driveway vigils and lone pipers.

Hundreds of people remembered the occasion with candles and in some cases fire boxes.