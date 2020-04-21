RSL branches ask locals to observe Anzac Day in driveways this year

RSL sub-branches across West Gippsland are asking local people to observe Anzac Day by standing in their driveways at 5.55am on Saturday, in what has become known as Light up the Dawn Campaign.

People are being asked to observe a minute’s silence at 6am.

It is understood a number of Warragul buglers will pay the Last Post and Reveille outside their own homes.

Stage three restrictions due to COVID-19 prevent any public gatherings so traditional Anzac Day services will not take place.

Warragul RSL president Bill Westhead said members were devasted there would be no service, the first time it has been cancelled since services began.

“However, we understand under current restrictions no more than two people can be together and then socially distanced.

“Our intention was to hold a private commemoration at the Warragul Cenotaph but we, and the community, must comply with the restrictions imposed by the Federal and State Governments therefore we have cancelled our plans for an abridged dawn service,” he said.

Mr Westhead said RSL Victoria had instructed all RSL Sub-Branches to comply with the government instruction not to publicly commemorate Anzac Day.

“The Warragul RSL supports community efforts to hold private vigils at 6am on Anzac Day at their homes,” he said.

Mr Westhead stressed that members of the public who wish to place wreaths, flowers etc. at the cenotaph should do so in compliance with the published restrictions.

“Be in no doubt that the committee and members of the Warragul RSL are extremely disappointed at not being able to conduct the Anzac Day commemorations, but public safety and the laws of the land must take priority,” he said.

“We will be back stronger for Remembrance Day 2020 and Anzac Day next year.”

Trafalgar-Thorpdale RSL branch also is promoting a “remember them in your driveway” campaign and will have poppies available for community members.