Remote learning begins for students in the region

Warragul resident Yael Sakker is guiding three early primary school students through remote learning with the focus of teaching something every day, whether from the school program or general life.

Yael said day one with two grade twos, including the daughter of an essential disability worker, and one grade prep was certainly interesting and intensive.

However, the family could have faced a very different prospect.

It was only at the end of last year that the family moved to Warragul to be closer to family after spending many years living in Vanuatu.

While happy they made the move back, the registered nurse admitted being really worried about the potential health impact of the virus on Vanuatu. This was compacted by a category five cyclone hitting last week.

Yael said Warragul Primary School had been wonderful and, being a small school, the parents had been able to have conversations with leading staff before the remote learning announcement.

“So we weren’t too worried,” said Yael. “We knew it was coming and the school was doing the best to support students.”

Sent home at the end of term one with packs containing two weeks of work, Yael said “that was really comprehensive and well planned”. As well as hard copies of worksheets, students also have access to online reading and maths programs.

In addition, all three students have received phone calls from their teachers in the first two days of term.