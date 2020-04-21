Primary student shaves her head to raise money for leukemia

Sophie Gooley is just nine years old, but she already knows how important it is to care for others. She recently made the decision to shave her head to raise money for leukemia patients.

She was able to raise almost $1,200, while also donating her locks to help make wigs for those who have lost their hair during their cancer treatment.

Sophie said that she saw the charity on TV and was motivated to help.

“I saw the charity advertised on TV and decided I wanted to shave my head to raise money for leukemia. I also wanted to donate my hair so they can make wigs for people because they lose their hair from the treatment,” she said.

Her donation and hair will be going to the Leukemia Foundation to help research better treatments and cures for leukemia in the future.

Despite being motivated to shave her head for the cause, she said she did feel a little nervous.

“I did feel a bit nervous before they cut my hair, because I am so used to having my hair long,” she said.

A student in Grade 4 at St Ita’s Primary School in Drouin, Sophie said that she has felt a wave of support.

“All my friends and family have been really supportive and have encouraged me along the way,” she said.

Sophie had a close family friend and hair dresser Jan-Maree Constantine help her shave her head, and said she was really proud of her decision to help those in need.

“I am very proud of myself; I have raised money for people who need it and my hair will make a wig for two people that have no hair,” she said.