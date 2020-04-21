Missing kayakers found safe, but fined for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Three kayakers who went missing at Aberfeldy were found safe but were fined by police for breaching COVID-19 Stay at Home directions.

Three men aged 24, 22 and 20-years-old left Aberfeldy campground at 1.45pm on Saturday.

Police said the three men planned to kayak to Coopers Creek, about 26 kilometres away, which was estimated to take about five hours.

The men were supposed to meet a fourth person at 6.45pm but had not arrived by 7.45pm.

The fourth male checked again at 8.20pm but the three kayakers still had not reached the destination point.

Police said all three men had some experience kayaking and were wearing wetsuits with gloves and wet suit booties.

Search and rescue police were notified and a search of the men followed.

The three men were located by police airwing at 3.20am on Sunday, about 10km from their destination.

The men were not injured.

Police issued $1652 penalty notices to the men for breaching Stay at Home direction.