Home News Missing kayakers found safe, but fined for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Missing kayakers found safe, but fined for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Posted on by editor
Three missing kayakers were found safe near Aberfeldy, however they were then fined for breaching the stay at home rules.

Three missing kayakers were found safe near Aberfeldy, however they were then fined for breaching the stay at home rules.

Three kayakers who went missing at Aberfeldy were found safe but were fined by police for breaching COVID-19 Stay at Home directions.
Three men aged 24, 22 and 20-years-old left Aberfeldy campground at 1.45pm on Saturday.
Police said the three men planned to kayak to Coopers Creek, about 26 kilometres away, which was estimated to take about five hours.
The men were supposed to meet a fourth person at 6.45pm but had not arrived by 7.45pm.
The fourth male checked again at 8.20pm but the three kayakers still had not reached the destination point.
Police said all three men had some experience kayaking and were wearing wetsuits with gloves and wet suit booties.
Search and rescue police were notified and a search of the men followed.
The three men were located by police airwing at 3.20am on Sunday, about 10km from their destination.
The men were not injured.
Police issued $1652 penalty notices to the men for breaching Stay at Home direction.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature