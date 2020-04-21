Footy off until May 31 at the earliest after AFL Gippsland announcement

AFL Gippsland have extended their earliest season commencement date to May 31.
Originally a date of May 2 was floated, however in hindsight that was always going to be lengthened after Premier Daniel Andrews extended the state of emergency to May 11.
In a detailed email around the season start, AFL Gippsland still has every intention to see some football and netball played in 2020 and will be consulting with local councils and cricketing bodies to explore ground availability.
This gives clubs and individual leagues a three-week lead in if the restrictions are slightly lifted on May 12 after the state of emergency period ends.
EDFL Football Operations Manager Ken Moore said that while the outlook had become a little more promising, the league will be awaiting confirmation from health authorities.
“Of course, we’d like to start as soon as possible, but we would need the green light from the health authorities, when that may be, we aren’t sure yet as many others aren’t,” he said.
“We wouldn’t want to be a league that started too early without permission, because if that went wrong and a player transmitted the virus, it would be detrimental,” he added.
While many players and fans want to see football return, Mr Moore said discussing whether half a season was viable for clubs was a talking point.
“We don’t know the books of each club, so whether starting half a season will actually be more damaging to clubs than not having a season at all is something we also need to assess with the clubs,” he said.
Despite this, the EDFL has plans in place if community football was given the go ahead to return to the field in the coming weeks or months.
