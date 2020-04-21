Easter marathon challenge for Chris his biggest yet

As many families bunkered down inside, eating more chocolate than usual do to the circumstances, local tree grower Chris Dunne was getting ready for one of his toughest endurance challenges yet. His inaugural isolation nursery.

Chris decided to run a marathon around his farm on Good Friday in order to gain some traction in marketing his trees in a new way.

“We obviously aren’t playing footy and I’d run a few marathons, I was getting itchy feet and wanted to do something,” he said. “I was sitting in the car about a week before Good Friday and just had this idea of running around the farm and it went from there,” he laughed.

Chris, who has recently transferred from the Leongatha Football Club to Ellinbank for the 2020 season said that the crowning moment of his run came every 10 kilometres.

“I would stop every 10 kilometres or so and talk about a different type of tree we had growing and compare it to a current AFL footballer,” he said.

“Really, I just wanted to generate a bit of interest in the farm and hopefully give people something to smile about for a few minutes, especially in this tough time at the moment,” he said.

Living out at Ripplebrook, Chris said that the hardest part of the run was the course itself, which was quite hilly.

“From one end of the farm to the other it’s around five kilometres, but only 300 metres of that is actually flat, so that was probably the biggest challenge,” he said.

He ran the 42.2 kilometre course in four hours on the dot.

“I thought it would actually take a little longer, so I was pretty happy. At the 30k mark I started to run out of juice, but we got there in the end,” he said.

“I really just wanted to do something different and having thought of the idea that morning to compare the trees to footballers, it helped with my running to take my mind off it and think about what I was going to say,” he laughed.