Warragul couple set to return home after Melbourne quarantine stay

After 14 days in quarantine at Melbourne’s Crown Metropol, it will be a walk in fresh air today that Warragul couple Amelia Sim and Kenneth Echaluci appreciate the most.

Full of praise for hotel staff and the way they were looked after, Amelia and Kenneth knew a quarantine period following their return from Ireland on March 31 was absolutely essential.

“It’s not the nicest situation to be in, but honestly it’s the best thing the government could do,” Amelia said.

Amelia and Kenneth have never taken for granted their hometown but when they return to Amelia’s parents’ home in Warragul today, they said they will be grateful for family and fresh air.

Amelia and Kenneth had been living and working in Ireland for six months.

They left Australia 12 months ago for a travel and working experience. Their visas were due to expire in June but they planned to extend their stay if possible.

After travelling for seven months they settled in Ennis, near Galway, where they both found jobs that allowed them to continue their Australian careers - Amelia as a speech pathologist and personal trainer, Kenneth as an osteotherapist.

“We thought it would be a great opportunity to travel and work somewhere before we settle down at home.

“We got some great jobs and settled into the community. It was like living in Warragul but with Irish people. The spirit was so wonderful.

“We would work through the week and travel on weekends,” Amelia said.

Amelia and Kenneth were well aware of the coronavirus crisis developing across Europe, particularly in Italy.

They had left for a long weekend in Sweden when they heard the Irish government was considering restrictions, and possibly a lockdown.

By the time they returned to Ireland a few days later, reality had hit. The school and gym where Amelia worked had closed.

Being an allied health provider and allowed to open, Kenneth’s employer was considering keeping the clinic open that week – they closed an hour later.

It was the day before St Patrick’s Day and the government announced a shutdown.