Stunning wood sculpture now on display at Rokeby

A stunning wood sculpture paying tribute to past and present servicemen and women is now completed at Rokeby.

Vehicles driving past the Rokeby Hall may have noticed Neerim South chainsaw sculptor Paul Stafford creating a memorial tree sculpture over the past month. Last week saw the final colour touches added and a plaque installed.

The stunning wood carving on a historic tree trunk weaves images of the Rising Sun Badge, light horse soldier, nurse, New Guinea soldier, Vietnam soldier and modern-day soldier along with poppies and gum leaves.

Mr Stafford said he was commissioned by the Rokeby Hall Committee to create the sculpture.

As a local resident, Mr Stafford was honoured to create such a tribute just in time for Anzac Day.

“It’s very sentimental to me of course,” he said. “It’s hard to describe, it’s very touching. It’s an honour to do it really, to be asked.”

The Rokeby Progressive Association and Rokeby State School children initially planted 12 red flowering (Ficifolia) gum trees in September 1924 in the surrounds of the hall and school to commemorate and honour the fallen sons of Rokeby who never returned after World War I.

Of those, only six remained. However, recently the committee was forced to assess and take down one of these trees due to disease. Located in close proximity to the hall, Rokeby Hall Committee president Jeff Mooney came up with the idea of reworking the tree trunk into a memorial tree sculpture.