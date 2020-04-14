Rantall running for charity and mental health awareness

For much of his life, Jason Rantall battled mental illness. Now, he’s wanting to help others overcome it.

On Saturday, Jason is setting out on a continuous 24 hour run at his property in Narracan, looking to raise money to help the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the run was going to be held later in the year to help fundraise for farmers dealing with mental health issues, but as the COVID-19 crisis continued, it forced him to bring his challenge forward and change the location.

Now, instead of the road, he’ll be taking to his paddock, having mowed a 500m round track that will allow him to complete his challenge, aiming for a total of 161km in the 24 hours.

“That is my goal, but you never know until you try, I might make it or I might not. The thing is, we don’t know our capabilities until we try, I used to be governed by my thoughts, but I am wanting to show people that it’s not how you have to live,” he said.

Having worked with homeless organisations in Melbourne, Jason thought that raising funds for those most vulnerable during this time was something he had to do.

“I just thought, seeing so many homeless out there with nobody putting money in their hats due to the situation and the lack of services due to the closure, I wanted to help,” he said.

Jason has found solace in exercise during his rehabilitation, and more specifically, in running. Last year, he completed a ‘10 marathons in 10 days’ challenge, aiming to inspire people to step out of the beliefs that hold them captive, running from his hometown of Kyabram to Trafalgar.

“I started running for my own mental health, it really helped me find some peace during the tougher times,” he said. “That challenge I was aiming to inspire those to break free of the thoughts that hold you back,” he said.