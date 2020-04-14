Lyrebird resident Jessie Reilly adapts to new technology during virus outbreak

Drouin resident Jessie Reilly knows a thing or two about remote teaching and isolation.

As a primary school teacher in Glasgow during World War II, Jessie’s school was closed and she was relocated to the north of Scotland alongside her students for safety.

Jessie then left busy city life for life on an isolated farm at Hallora in the late 1940s after marrying Australian pilot Des Reilly.

After these experiences, it’s no surprise that Jessie is coping well during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and is even expanding her social and technology skills.

Daughter Anne Wilson said the mother of six, grandmother and great-grandmother was recently gifted an iPhone to stay in visual contact with her family as Lyrebird Village introduced strict visitation guidelines to protect residents.

It was a big ask for the 99-year-old who is right-handed but can only use her left hand after a fall.

However, Anne said Lyrebird staff had set up the iPhone on a flexible stand on her bedside table. All Jessie has to do is “accept” incoming calls, including Facetime.

“She's now keenly participating in group chats and receiving Facetime calls with friends and family in England, Wales, Scotland, USA, Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia and across Victoria,” she said.

Anne said Jessie had adapted well to using the new technology but still found it puzzling when three or four people were on the iPhone screen at once. She is often left wondering if they are really at their own house.

“She just kind of accepts there is something happening she doesn’t fully understand,” said Anne.

Jessie is in good health for 99-years-old and is motivated to reach her 100th birthday and a letter from the Queen in November.