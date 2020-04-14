Controversial Longwarry saleyards deferred

The controversial Longwarry saleyards planning application has been deferred.

Baw Baw Shire planners last week presented a report to councillors, recommending refusal of the $13 million development in Thornell Rd.

But, council deferred its decision, instead opting to wait until the Environment Protection Authority completes its works approval process.

As a referral authority, the EPA has opposed the application which means council is unable to approve the application in its current form.

The works approval process is a separate process that ran alongside council’s planning permit process and both included an opportunity for community submissions.

The application, lodged by Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd, is for development of a saleyard, floodlit business identification sign, reduction in car parking, removal of native vegetation and use of the caretaker’s house.

Planners said the application was a “divisive issue within the local community.” There were 568 submissions supporting the application and 133 objections.

Planning consultant for the developers Sarah Auld urged council to defer its decision, saying they were “extremely disappointed” officers did not allow the application to be considered as part of the joint process with the EPA.

“The officers have wrongly relied on the EPA’s objection yet the EPA made it clear this objection and concerns may be resolved through the works approval process,” she said.

Ms Auld said it was disappointing officers had not requested more information relating to some of the EPA concerns including odour.

“Requesting more information or clarification on any application especially one as technical as this is a standard process,” she said.

Ms Auld said while they acknowledged there was significant opposition to the development, 78 per cent of submissions supported the need for a new modern facility in the shire.