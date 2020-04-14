Annual golf day a hit at Garfield

With an improving weather forecast on Wednesday March 4th the Bunyip and Garfield clubs welcomed 48 players to their annual golf day. The weather was ideal for golf with the Garfield Course in magnificent condition and a credit goes to the groundsmen and greenkeepers for a sensational surface. This year’s competition was single stableford in Men’s A and B Grades alongside the Non-Handicap section. This year we also welcomed seven ladies who competed in their own section. Men’s A Grade winner: Peter King. Runner up: Peter Johnson. Men’s B Grade winner: Bert Ainge. Runner up: Bill Bright. Non-Handicap winner: Barry Hodge. Runner up: Terry Williams. Players received the customary lunch and water before the 12noon hit off, then enjoyed a two-course evening meal beautifully prepared by the Rotary Ladies’ and helpers to finish off the day.

