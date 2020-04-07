When the stars aligned for Nar Nar Goon in season 2010

The Dore name is synonymous with Nar Nar Goon. The family has been associated with the area for decades and for Brett Dore, it was always home.

“It was such a great family club and being a small little town, everyone was really tight, we all looked out for one another. Everyone knew each other and I made lifelong friends at the club,” he said.

Dore began his playing career at the tender age of 13 at the Goon, before quickly soaring up the ranks as a talented junior.

After moving through the divisions, he moved on to Gippsland Power as a 17-year-old. After two successful seasons, Dore was recruited to the Frankston Dolphins in the VFL and played a further five seasons, honing his craft, before the opportunity to come home arose.

“I went and tried VFL for a while to try and make it to the next level, while that didn’t happen, it did help me better myself,” he said. “My return to Nar Nar Goon was sort of building up I guess, when Clint Williams took over as coach, I thought I’d find myself back there and in 2010 it happened,” he added.

Nar Nar Goon had been building towards a premiership charge. Under the tutelage of talented midfielder and coach Williams, they had built a winning culture and squad. Now, adding Dore and a few other bookends for the 2010 season, things were lining up for the small country town.

“It was interesting, it had been 30 years since we had last won a flag and it was also our centenary year, so we felt as a group things were aligning for us,” he said. “My uncle, Jim Dore, had actually coached the last flag 30 years ago,” he said.

During the season, Nar Nar Goon and Cora Lynn battled it out for top spot all year, both losing just one game throughout to come into the finals in flying form.