Warragul couple race home from France amid virus outbreak

With just 15 hours to escape a coronavirus lockdown in France, Kathryn and Paul Bordonaro embarked on a journey home to Warragul that saw them constantly racing an international shutdown.

In scenes reminiscent of The Amazing Race reality tv show, Kathryn and Paul were frantic to return to Australian shores, cutting short a three month tenure in France where they were “living the dream.”

Maintaining some connection with international news from their French chateau La Carriere, they knew the world was changing at a fast pace and countries across Europe were shutting down borders in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

French president Emmanuel Macron gave his nation just 15 hours’ notice when he declared France’s nationwide lockdown.

Within minutes of his address to the nation, Kathryn and Paul put the wheels in motion for what developed into an extraordinary trip home to Warragul – via London where they were determined to convince their daughter Taylah and her partner Fraser Ford to also return home.

Rewind to three months earlier, when coronavirus was barely in the news, Kathryn and Paul were France bound for the opportunity of a lifetime.

With their youngest child Matthew finishing year 12 last year, they wanted 2020 to be a different year, they wanted to begin a new chapter.

Through a friend of a friend, they took on what was their dream adventure – caretakers and gardeners of a French chateau in the heart of France’s dairying region about 40 minutes from Le Mans and one hour from Camembert.

“Even though we were on the other side of the world, we felt very at home. We were living our dream.

“When we left in January, the coronavirus was a tiny news story in China,” she said.

At the same time, their actress daughter Taylah was settling into her life working for Warner Bros studios in London and her chef partner Fraser was working at a London restaurant.