Saleyard closure continues to be felt throughout the community

A career spanning seven decades was more than just a job to livestock agent Ron Jolly, it became his life and his passion.

When the Warragul Saleyards closed in December, Mr Jolly said he shed a tear.

He had already seen the impact of the Trafalgar saleyards’ closure, but Warragul’s closure was the end of an era.

While already retired, the Warragul saleyards continued to be a meeting place for Mr Jolly. After 70 years in the business he had built up a lot of contacts and weekly sales at Warragul was his chance to keep in touch.

The saleyards may have closed but Mr Jolly hasn’t let go of what has been a lifetime of watching cattle markets. Pieces of paper on the dining table in his Yarragon home have the weekly market results scribbled down so he can keep track of prices.

Mr Jolly was just a teenager when he began droving cattle. They were long days and hard work but it was something he had taken a liking to.

He admits it wasn’t his first choice of career but at five foot 10 inches tall, he fell just short of the required height to enter the police force.

“If I had been half an inch taller I would have joined the police force…I was disappointed at the time,” he said.

After turning down an electrical apprenticeship and being encouraged to be a hairdresser, he worked droving cattle – the beginning of a lifetime career that he says included some horrible jobs, long hours but a lot of good times.

He spent many long days on the road, walking or on horseback, droving cattle around the district from early mornings to night fall.

“It was hard work in those days. There were no trucks in those days, just a horse and my dog Trixie.