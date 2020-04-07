Food premises may have annual licensing fees waived by council

Food premises across Baw Baw Shire may not have to pay annual licensing fees as part of a package of measures council is considering to ease the financial burden of coronavirus.

Rate relief for all ratepayers and initiatives to support the local business sector are being investigated by council as the economic impact of coronavirus spreads throughout the community.

Mayor Danny Goss said it was troubling times and many in the community were facing job losses and business closures.

“We do understand and we want to listen to people.

Cr Goss said council will seek a one-off grant to rural councils to assist with rating relief for residential and business ratepayers.

He said council also would seek permission to delay its budget process for one month to allow council to assess the impact on its budget and capital works program.

Cr Goss said it was difficult for council not to put up rates by two per cent.

“We are asking the minister for innovative ways to keep our rate base but still provide rate relief to our residents.

“People have already told us they will have trouble paying their rates,” he said.

Cr Goss said council would look at fees and charges across the board, including those paid by businesses.

He said these would include food premises registration and licence fees.

“It’s hard to charge fees for services they aren’t using.

“But we need to know the economic impact of wiping those fees and we need to know the impact on the budget that we are putting together,” he said.

Cr Goss urged businesses to contact council if they had ideas on how council could assist them.

He said it might be that a business needs council to extend a contract of work that needed to be done by a certain date.