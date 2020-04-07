April average rainfall levels reached in just one weekend

Farmers are on track for a strong autumn break with rainfall over the weekend already at average April levels.

The first month of autumn saw 47.2mm of rain recorded in Warragul, below the 115 year March average of 65mm.

But, only six days into April, the average rainfall for Warragul of 79.3mm has almost been reached and in other areas it was well and truly passed.

Warragul recorded 71mm of rainfall but there were fluctuating levels around the district with about 100mm recorded at Ellinbank and 46mm at Trafalgar.

Rain was recorded on eight days in March with the most rain falling on March 5 with 21mm.

While lower than the 115-year average, the March rainfall was comparable to the past three years of 32.8, 49.6 and 36.8mm respectively.

Total rainfall for the first three months of the year is 281.6mm after one of the wettest starts to the year on record in January and February.

Total rain for the January to March period is more than 100mm higher than the 115-year average of 174.6mm.

Last year the January to March period saw just 92mm of rain recorded in Warragul.

The wettest start of the year for the same period was recorded in 1946 when the first three monthly totals were 94mm, 223mm and 160mm.

The wettest March on record was 222mm in 1970.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting wetter than average months for the April to June period.

This also will be accompanied by warmer than average temperatures, according to the seasonal outlook.