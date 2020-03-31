Longwarry students participate in colour run

On Friday 20 March Longwarry Primary School students participated in a day of activities for the National Day of Action (NDA) against Bullying and Violence.

In class students created posters, made chatterboxes and wrote postcards with anti-bullying suggestions. After recess, school and house captains organised a rotation of games designed to build cooperation and teamwork and at the whole school assembly everyone joined in performing an anti-bullying action song.

A sausage sizzle was held at lunchtime to raise funds for a student initiated ‘buddy bench’ with all food donated by Longwarry butcher and the bakery. A highlight of the day was all students and staff joining together to take a stand against bullying by making the saying ‘Bullying No Way’ on the oval.

In line with the Department of Education advice on COVID-19, the school also ran a colour run explosion on Thursday March 19. In small groups, this enabled students to still participate in this fun event and helped raise funds for the school to put towards a new PA system. All students enjoyed the opportunity to take on the course and see the bright colours that were on display.