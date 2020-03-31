Longwarry saleyards development recommended for refusal

A $13 million saleyards development at Longwarry will be recommended for refusal when it is presented to Baw Baw Shire councillors next week.

But, developers have asked council to defer consideration of the application, saying they want an opportunity to address the concerns raised by planning staff.

The application was placed on public exhibition to allow both objectors and supporters to make submissions to council.

The Environment Protection Authority also placed the application on public exhibition as part of its works approval process.

A letter sent to submitters last week by the shire’s planning department said the planning application would be considered by council at its April 8 meeting.

Submitters were told officers recommended council refuse the application.

The planning department’s recommendation was based on the EPA’s objection to the development based on its failure to address issues of odour, noise and light emissions from the site to adjoining properties.

Other grounds for refusal include:

The proposed 3.8 metre wall fails to elaborate on design characteristics;

The development fails to demonstrate adequate consideration of how water run off will be adequately collected;

The 4.5 metre business identification sign is prohibited in a farming zone; and,

The application fails to demonstrate the necessity of the proposed caretaker’s house for the operation of the saleyards facility.

Consultant for Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd Frank Hernadi said developers were disappointed they were not given the opportunity to respond to the grounds of refusal.