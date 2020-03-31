Healthcare workers appeal to West Gippslanders to “stay home”

Healthcare workers have appealed to West Gippslanders to “stay home” during the current coronavirus crisis.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group staff have sent a simple message to community members – “Stay home. Save lives.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are being urged to stay inside to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of the virus.

WGHG general physician Issam Muteir said to change the course of the outbreak, people needed to stay at home and follow directions to reduce the spread of the disease.

Sydney University data study indicates that at least 80 per cent of the community need to stay home to change the growth of the virus.

“We are working in a hospital so can’t stay home, we need the community to help us by doing the right thing,” Dr Muteir said.

Migrating to Australia from Baghdad, Dr Muteir said there had been many pandemics in his home country over the past few centuries.

“My people were doing two things in the face of these pandemics.

“First, they have a rule, if pandemic happens in your town don’t leave it and if pandemic happens in other towns don’t go there.

“The second rule is to isolate those affected people,” he said.

Dr Muteir said his grandfather and two uncles isolated from the family and were put in a tent outside their town with other people affected by Cholera.

“This is how the rest of my family and the tribe were saved.

“These measures are still valid in managing pandemics today.

“In my personal opinion, the main stay of managing this pandemic and reducing its impact in terms of fatalities is stop spreading the disease in the community.