Eastwell relives Garfield’s 2011 premiership

How quickly the world can change. This time last year the previews were out, and the talking was done, it was time to play footy.
Fast forward 12 months and the announcement that the season would be shelved until at least May came as an inevitable disappointment to many.
Football and netball are the lifeblood of local communities. Hundreds turn out each and every week to support their local teams across Victoria and especially right here in Gippsland.
As many watch the news, they are constantly reminded about how far we still have to go in this situation. So, here at the Gazette we thought we’d reminisce a little and keep sport in the news, diving back into the local leagues and bringing forth some stories from the coaches and players perspectives.
First cab off the rank, is the 2011 Garfield side lead by coach Brent Eastwell. After a turbulent few years and relocating to a new league, Garfield were building towards something special.
In that season, Garfield were the best team all year in the EDFL. With a record of 16-2, Eastwell’s troops were heading into finals full of confidence. Then, in a semi-final on a Saturday afternoon, it all went wrong.
A 68-point loss to Neerim South in their first finals match wasn’t something Eastwell expected. He remembers the semi-final quite vividly, especially since he was forced to watch from the sidelines.
“I turned my ankle pretty bad in that first quarter and had to come off. Matt Hobbs went to run on but didn’t go through the interchange gate, meaning he was out for the match as well,” he said.
As Neerim kicked away, Eastwell knew the match would be the defining moment of the season.
It was a reality check for them. Throughout the year, they had rarely been challenged and Eastwell asked his players to look within themselves and ask some questions as they headed towards the prelim final against Cora Lynn, leaning on his own experience.
“I was at Buln in 2001-02 when we won the flags and in 2003 we hadn’t lost a game until we got beaten in the prelim, so I was drawing on that experience in 2011.”
Eastwell relives Garfield’s 2011 premiership
