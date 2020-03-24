Warragul couple test positive for COVID-19 after overseas trip

Hot cross buns and fresh fruit and vegetables dropped at their front door have helped keep up the spirits of a Warragul couple who tested positive to coronavirus on the weekend.

Terry Hennessy and Magret Rae have been in isolation since returning from Turkey on Wednesday. They will remain in quarantine after having test results confirmed for COVID-19 on Saturday.

They believe they are over the “worst” of their symptoms, saying they both experienced flu-like symptoms that peaked with temperature spikes and hot sweats.

Terry and Magret have praised staff at the West Gippsland Hospital for their professionalism and care and said hot cross buns, fresh fruit and vegetables and Panadol purchased by friends had helped keep their spirits high.

“I am feeling fine but Magret has had some tightness in her chest. It’s not unlike the flu when your whole body aches and you sweat,” Terry said yesterday.

Terry and Magret left Melbourne on March 10 bound for Dubai and then onto Turkey.

In Istanbul, they joined 18 Australians for a bus tour of Turkey.

Their trip had taken in the sights of Gallipoli, an overnight stay and free day in Canakkale and then back on the bus to travel to Kusadasi.

“It was the Sunday (March 15) that we began to feel a cough and sore throat,” he said.

At the hotel in Kusadasi, their tour company woke them at 4am to inform them the Australian government had ordered all Australians to come home.

An hour later, Terry and Magret, with a family of three from Geelong, were picked up by a bus and transferred to Izmir airport for an internal flight to meet their Emirates flight home to Melbourne.

They were the last Emirates flight out of Turkey.