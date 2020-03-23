Region hopeful for new girls league soon

In recent weeks, AFL Gippsland have been in consultation with junior clubs in the region around starting an under 12 girls football competition.
After receiving some positive feedback from four clubs in particular, the wheels were put into motion and an expression of interest launched to the public.
So far, junior clubs Warranor, Warragul Blues, Drouin and Bunyip have seen several girls sign up to the competition, which is hoping to launch once numbers meet the requirements needed.
President of the Warranor Football Club, Graeme Carter said the girl’s competition is a fantastic step forward after seeing the growth in girls participating in Auskick.
“We identified as a club last year that there were plenty of girls playing in the Auskick and that there wasn’t a junior girl’s competition in the area,” he said. “We wanted to get a few other clubs involved and thankfully they’ve come on board which is great.”
Despite the competition becoming a reality in the near future, numbers are still needed to help fill the sides and dictate how the league will be run.
The growth in girls choosing football as a sport has been steadily trending upward over the past three years.
The Warragul Auskick all girls group has seen an increase in number from just three in 2017 to 28 in 2019.
To express interest in joining the league, or to sign up, you can email either one of the four clubs represented. To qualify for the competition, players must have been born in 2008, 2009 or 2010.
