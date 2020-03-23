Non-essential activities the latest to be shut down amid coronavirus outbreak

A shutdown of non-essential activity is the latest in a series of government implemented bans being enforced to stop the spread of coronavirus and protect the health of our communities.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday reinforced the message from Prime Minister Scott Morrison that social gatherings were not okay.

The State Government announced a stage one shutdown yesterday that will see more drastic measures enforced to reduce social activity and “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 to give the health system the best chance of managing the virus.

State schools also have ended term one early, with the remainder of this week to be pupil free days. The move was followed by local Catholic and independent schools.

Mr Andrews said schools would use this time to support teachers and staff plan for flexible and remote learning in the event schools need to move to that method of teaching.

YMCA yesterday announced kindergartens across Baw Baw Shire also would begin term one holidays early, effective from today.

The national cabinet announced a list of essential services that would continue to operate including supermarkets; banks; pharmacies; petrol stations; freight and delivery services; butchers, bakeries and greengrocers; newsagencies; bottle shops; and, accommodation section of hotels.

Only restaurants and cafes with takeaway food services will be permitted to open.

Amid confusion about what is essential and non-essential, Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood yesterday declared on social media if you’re business is not on the closed list, it is business as usual.

“If business is not on the list included in the Premier’s statement, it is business as usual,” Mr Blackwood said.