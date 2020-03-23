Football benched in Gippsland due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus (CODIV-19) has put a “STOP” sign in front of the start to Australian Rules football and associated netball competitions in Gippsland until at least May.
All senior and junior football leagues, youth girls and women’s competitions are affected.
The 2020 seasons won’t get underway until at least May 2 and possibly later subject to an AFL review due to be completed by April 12.
Auskick centres won’t start until May 31 at the earliest and football academy programs are in recess at least until that date.
AFL Gippsland leagues and clubs have agreed to the measures.
The decision relating to community football Australia-wide was made on the recommendations of the AFL after discussions with all State and Territory chief executives.
AFL Gippsland head Richard Black said any practice games still scheduled should be abandoned.
Training sessions are discouraged but clubs that continue with them need to ensure players have their own drink bottles and have hand sanitisers in dressing rooms and encourage players to use them. No indoor training is allowed.
Clubs are asked to report in strictest confidence any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among players, administrators and volunteers to Mr Black at richard.black@aflgippsland.co.au also stating the name of the club, their gender and age.
Gippsland League’s season launch that was to be held tomorrow night has been called off and the league’s netball representative trials due to be held this month and next have been cancelled.
An attempt will be made to reschedule them later in the year
