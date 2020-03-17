Home Sport Warragul swimmers qualify for National Championships

Warragul swimmers qualify for National Championships

Posted on by editor
Warragul Swimming Club’s Mollie Dennis accepts the Jane Mitchell Award from Traralgon president Jane Mitchell at Warragul.

Warragul Swimming Club’s Mollie Dennis accepts the Jane Mitchell Award from Traralgon president Jane Mitchell at Warragul.

Warragul Swimming Club members Riley Griffin, Ben Francis and Callum Halloran-Lavelle have qualified for the National Championships.

This is the second year in a row these boys have qualified for the championships.

Callum qualified in seven events, Riley for two events and Ben for one event.

Jessica Emmett just missed out on qualification this year by 0.04 of a second.

This is a great achievement and recognition of their hard work over 12 months.  Under coaching director Paul Myers and senior coach Andrew Marks, the squad have proved their commitment and dedication by training as many as 17 hours per week.  This training includes a combination of pool, gym and yoga to build strength and stamina.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature