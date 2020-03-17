Warragul swimmers qualify for National Championships

Warragul Swimming Club members Riley Griffin, Ben Francis and Callum Halloran-Lavelle have qualified for the National Championships.

This is the second year in a row these boys have qualified for the championships.

Callum qualified in seven events, Riley for two events and Ben for one event.

Jessica Emmett just missed out on qualification this year by 0.04 of a second.

This is a great achievement and recognition of their hard work over 12 months. Under coaching director Paul Myers and senior coach Andrew Marks, the squad have proved their commitment and dedication by training as many as 17 hours per week. This training includes a combination of pool, gym and yoga to build strength and stamina.

