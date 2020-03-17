Home News Tyran tackles challenge of Tourette’s Syndrome 

Teenager Tyran Lord gains support with his often-misunderstood condition Tourette’s Syndrome from his loving and good-humoured grandparents John and Toni Robson

Sitting somewhere between child and adulthood, being a 16-year-old is not easy at the best of times.

Working out where you sit in social groups and the world can be tricky.  For Tyron Lord, life has presented an extra challenge that makes negotiating this phase of life even more difficult.

Most people have probably faced difficulties in life where biting their tongue and not saying the wrong thing has proved too difficult.  For Tyran, this is a minute by minute challenge as he has the often-misunderstood condition known as Tourette’s Syndrome.

Tourette’s is a neurological disorder that often begins in childhood.  It can be characterised by somebody having “tics” in their movement such as excessive blinking or involuntary facial movements or noises.  Another common affliction for sufferers is “coprolalia” which is the involuntary uttering of swear words.

Unfortunately for Tyran, he is affected by this manifestation of the syndrome.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

