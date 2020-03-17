Home News Significant boost to Baw Baw police resources

Significant boost to Baw Baw police resources

Warragul, Drouin, Trafalgar and Neerim South police stations will benefit from extra resources.

Warragul, Drouin, Trafalgar and Neerim South police stations will benefit from extra resources.

A significant boost to police resources will be rolled out across the Baw Baw police services area over the next 12 months, delivering 14 extra front-line police.

Warragul, Drouin, Trafalgar and Neerim South stations will benefit from extra resources.

Baw Baw psa acting inspector Glenn Parke said it was a significant boost and better than what they anticipated.

As well as extra uniform police members, acting insp Parke said two additional detectives would be allocated to the Baw Baw criminal investigations unit and one extra highway patrol member.

Across the division, which includes Latrobe and Bass Coast municipalities there will be an addition 80 resources.

Allocations across the division include 15 in Baw Baw (14 on the front-line); 27 at Latrobe and 11 at Bass Coast.

