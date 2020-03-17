Hallora to play Western Park in WDCA grand final

Hallora will play Western Park in the WDCA division one grand final this weekend

Hallora advanced to the grand final after downing arch-rivals Drouin in a spiteful encounter.

Winning the toss and batting, Drouin looked positive in the early overs, with Damon Healy and Malcolm Dow taking the upper-hand with positive stroke-play. However, a double strike from Lauchlan Gregson, first Dow (7) then Sam Wyatt (0) next ball, left the Hawks in slight disarray.

Luckily, Healy continued his fine finals record and, with skipper Trevor Gardiner, looked to take the attack to the Kangas on Hallora's home turf. Gardiner (19) struck four boundaries in a quick-fire knock, however, he and Healy (48) fell in conjunction with one another as Drouin slipped to 4-83.

