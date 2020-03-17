Events cancelled after coronavirus ban announced

A number of local events including the Bunyip Show are among a long list of cancellations that emerged yesterday.

The federal government’s ban on non-essential events of more than 500 people has impacted many planned events.

However, some organisers have also chosen not to proceed because of community risk.

Organisers of the Bunyip Show are hoping some events, including the horse and dog shows, may be held at a later date. The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Community markets also have been cancelled however Saturday’s monthly Warragul Farmer’s Market will proceed.

The ‘All Makes’ Car and Bike Show at Buln Buln on Sunday also has been cancelled.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.