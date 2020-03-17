Home News Events cancelled after coronavirus ban announced

Events cancelled after coronavirus ban announced

Bunyip Show is amongst local events hit by cancellations. At last year's show are Hillcrest Christian College's Charlotte Carter, Lilli Blaby and Amir Jacoub behind their sheep prizes.

A number of local events including the Bunyip Show are among a long list of cancellations that emerged yesterday.

The federal government’s ban on non-essential events of more than 500 people has impacted many planned events.

However, some organisers have also chosen not to proceed because of community risk.

Organisers of the Bunyip Show are hoping some events, including the horse and dog shows, may be held at a later date.  The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Community markets also have been cancelled however Saturday’s monthly Warragul Farmer’s Market will proceed.

The ‘All Makes’ Car and Bike Show at Buln Buln on Sunday also has been cancelled.

    Tagged with:
    Posted in News

