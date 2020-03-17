Home News Doreen Horsburgh celebrates 100th birthday in style

Doreen Horsburgh celebrates her 100th birthday at Abbey Gardens Aged Care in Warragul alongside Wilbur Collis (left) and husband Jim Horsburgh.

Doreen Horsburgh recently celebrated her 100th birthday among family and friends at a party in her honour at Abbey Gardens Aged Care Facility.

Having moved to Abbey Gardens only in the last 12 months, Doreen was joined by her 97-year-old “spring chicken” husband Jim who still lives in their home in Nyora.

Originally from Loch, Doreen met Jim in the mid-1940s, and they were married in 1948.  They made their home in the Nyora area where they owned a farm.

They had four children – Mary, Elaine, Malcolm and Ashley - and have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Doreen received letter of congratulation from the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Governor-General.

