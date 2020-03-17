Doreen Horsburgh celebrates 100th birthday in style

Doreen Horsburgh recently celebrated her 100th birthday among family and friends at a party in her honour at Abbey Gardens Aged Care Facility.

Having moved to Abbey Gardens only in the last 12 months, Doreen was joined by her 97-year-old “spring chicken” husband Jim who still lives in their home in Nyora.

Originally from Loch, Doreen met Jim in the mid-1940s, and they were married in 1948. They made their home in the Nyora area where they owned a farm.

They had four children – Mary, Elaine, Malcolm and Ashley - and have eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Doreen received letter of congratulation from the Queen, the Prime Minister and the Governor-General.

