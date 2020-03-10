Western Park charge towards cricket finals in WDCA

Western Park Cricket Club has qualified for finals in four out of the five senior divisions in the WDCA.

Western Park claimed the minor premiership in division one after comfortably defeating Yarragon on Saturday to set up a repeat clash with the Panthers in this weekend’s semi-finals.

Hallora solidified a top two spot, claiming a home final with a win over wooden-spooners Garfield-Tynong.

Drouin secured its place in the top four, out-righting Neerim in emphatic fashion to set up a March premiership defence.

Buln Buln’s Brent Eastwell wound back the clock on the weekend, annihilating Ellinbank with the ball to end their season prematurely.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.