Warragul Show organisers happy despite smaller crowds

Cyra Satchi and Mataya Scott of Warragul were pleased to grab an early show bag on Saturday.

Despite lower than usual crowd numbers, organisers of the weekend’s Warragul Show were happy with the atmosphere and support of local families.

Crowd numbers were down at Friday night’s carnival and throughout the day on Saturday but organisers said there were few complaints and people were really happy with what was on offer and country atmosphere.

The three-day show began with a carnival on Friday night.  Show day on Saturday featured traditional show activities and judging, with a major focus on the beef and dairy rings and the Exhibition Hall.

The return of sheep to the Saturday program was a highlight for exhibitors and visitors

On Sunday, the focus shifted to horse classes which were again well supported.

