Warragul bowlers break 33-year premiership drought

Posted on by editor
West Gippsland Bowls Division Midweek division one premiers Warragul are (back, from left) Keith Wilkins (manager), Shirley Melsen, Ian Belling, Graeme Davis, Peter Gallasch, John Vickerman, Steve Pallot, (front, from left) Greg King, Kerrie Currie, Pat Hammond, Janette Gallasch, Elsie Hefford and Gabrielle Draisma.

Warragul Bowling Club has broken a 33-year division one premiership drought with victory over neighbours Drouin in the West Gippsland Bowls Division grand final on Tuesday.

Warragul, which hadn’t won a division one title since 1986/87, defeated Drouin by a solitary point, 54/53, in the Midweek pennant decider.

Warragul was unable to make it two premierships on the day, with Newborough scoring a big win 70/41 in division two.  In a tight division, Warragul finished fourth on the ladder but made it to the grand final to take on the standout team of the year in Newborough.

In division three, Morwell proved too strong for Garfield.  Morwell won all three rinks to win overall 66/49.

Despite trailing early, Drouin staged a big comeback in division four against Traralgon to win 37/35 in a thrilling grand final.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

