More rain as Warragul gets a wet start to 2020

More solid rain last month has given Warragul one of its wettest starts to a year.

The 117.8 millimetres recorded last month took the January-February total to 234.4 millimetres.

The same period last year produced just 55.4 millimetres.

Only three times since 1905 have the first two months produced more than this year.

They were 1924 with 275 millimetres, 1946 when 317 millimetres were recorded and 2011 with 255.4 millimetres.

Each of those years went on to record annual totals that well exceed the all years’ average of 1007 millimetres.

Rain was recorded at Warragul on 18 of the 29 days last month; the highest falls being over the 48 hours from 9am on February 14 when 48.4 millimetres fell during a severe storm that hit most of West Gippsland.

