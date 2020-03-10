Guides collect rubbish for Clean Up Australia Day

Warragul Gumnut Guides aged five to eight-years-old did their bit for Clean Up Australia Day on Tuesday by walking through the main streets of Warragul collecting rubbish.

Gumnut Guides leader Kaye Knight said Clean Up Australia Day had become an annual community service activity for the girls.

“Community service is an important part of being a Girl Guide and this is something even our youngest Girl Guide unit in Warragul can be involved in.”

In the last two years, the guides have cleaned the areas around Bowen St near the guide hall.

“The first year we actually pulled a child’s bike out of the creek but to be honest, the park was so clean last year, the girls had to look really hard to find rubbish,” said Kay.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.