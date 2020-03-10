Freedom after coronavirus cruise for Stoll family

The freedom of walking around a house without facemasks has been the highlight for Peter and Karen Stoll since they returned to Warragul on Thursday after more than 30 days in isolation.

Peter, Karen and their daughter Kimberlee Wright were on board the Diamond Princess when it was placed in quarantine when a passenger was diagnosed with Covid 19 (coronavirus).

After spending more than 14 days on the ship they were finally evacuated to Howard Springs in Darwin where they remained for 14 days, arriving back in Warragul on Thursday night.

Apart from the isolation on board the ship and limited access to other people in Darwin, they said the most difficult time was being away from the rest of the family.

