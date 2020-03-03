Home News Watts re-elected for 23rd year leading West Gippsland Veterans Welfare Centre

Posted on by editor
At the annual meeting of the West Gippsland Veterans Welfare Centre are (from left): president Greame Watts, guest speaker RSL Victoria chief executive Jamie Twidale, centre secretary Jamie Burke and centre treasurer Ivan Standen.

Graeme Watts was recently re-elected chairman of the West Gippsland Veterans Welfare Centre for the 23rd consecutive year.

The centre is based in Drouin.  The annual meeting was held at the Drouin RSL Hall.

James Burke was elected secretary, while Ivan Standen was elected treasurer.

Mr Burke is also centre manager while John Martin is purchasing officer.

Rehabilitation, compensation and welfare advocates are Mr Burke, Brian Milner, Mr Watts, John Grace, Kevin Rickwood, Rod McNab and Ivan Standen.

Administration officers are Gayle Chippendall, Helen Gregg, Helen Molnar, Margaret Cook, John Martin, Noel Price, Bill Cornford and Sue Milner.

