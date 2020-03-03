Home Sport Warragul bowls to WGBD division two premiership success

Warragul bowls to WGBD division two premiership success

Posted on by editor
Warragul Bowling Club’s division two premiership team are (back, from left) Ken Landman (emergency), David Alderman, Bill Clappers, Paul Simmons, Graeme Davis, Necip Akarsu (emergency), Peter Gallasch, Clive Padgham, John Vickerman, David Smith, Bob Currie (emergency), (front, from left) Keith Wilkins (team manager), Pat Hammond, Des Stephens, Ken Scammell, Andrew Glover, Janette Gallasch, Jim Moyle, Ian Belling and Jim Power.

Warragul Bowling Club’s division two premiership team are (back, from left) Ken Landman (emergency), David Alderman, Bill Clappers, Paul Simmons, Graeme Davis, Necip Akarsu (emergency), Peter Gallasch, Clive Padgham, John Vickerman, David Smith, Bob Currie (emergency), (front, from left) Keith Wilkins (team manager), Pat Hammond, Des Stephens, Ken Scammell, Andrew Glover, Janette Gallasch, Jim Moyle, Ian Belling and Jim Power.

Warragul Bowling Club has earned promotion to division one after taking out the division two grand final on Saturday.

Taking on Moe, Warragul battled early before building a solid lead at the halfway mark.  They were able to maintain this momentum and take  the premiership shield with a convincing 20-shot win.

The win was sweet revenge after they lost the grand final last year to Longwarry.

Warragul was the only local team toasting premiership success after the West Gippsland Bowls Division finals.

In division three, Thorpdale was aiming to secure the title of surprise packet of the season against Traralgon RSL.  In a thrilling grand final, the scores were tied after the normal 100 ends.  With each team playing one more end, Traralgon RSL snatched victory 97/95.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

 

 

 

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature