Warragul bowls to WGBD division two premiership success

Warragul Bowling Club has earned promotion to division one after taking out the division two grand final on Saturday.

Taking on Moe, Warragul battled early before building a solid lead at the halfway mark. They were able to maintain this momentum and take the premiership shield with a convincing 20-shot win.

The win was sweet revenge after they lost the grand final last year to Longwarry.

Warragul was the only local team toasting premiership success after the West Gippsland Bowls Division finals.

In division three, Thorpdale was aiming to secure the title of surprise packet of the season against Traralgon RSL. In a thrilling grand final, the scores were tied after the normal 100 ends. With each team playing one more end, Traralgon RSL snatched victory 97/95.

Read the full story in this week's Warragul and Drouin Gazette.